Register
12:19 GMT +316 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Austrian flag

    Austrian Gov't Enjoys Approval Leap After Creating Coalition With Right – Poll

    © Flickr/ mrWerner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    While Angela Merkel's party opted for a grand coalition with the Social Democrats, losing support for both sides, Austria's conservative chancellor’s decision to partner with the right-wing Freedom Party has paid off, a recent survey suggests.

    A poll conducted a year after the Austrian election has revealed that 49% of Austrians trust in the government formed by Sebastian Kurz’s conservative People's Party (ÖVP) and the right-wing Freedom Party (FPÖ), the local magazine Profil reports. According to the survey, authored by Peter Hajek, an independent researcher from Public Opinion Strategies and People’s Party analyst Franz Sommer, only 45% of respondents voiced dissatisfaction with the policy of the conservative coalition government.

    According to this study, 51% of respondents were convinced that Austria is going in the right direction, and only 40% were said to be dissatisfied. The researcher points out that only a fifth of those polled approved of the previous government's "grand coalition," which brought together the conservatives and Social Democrats, by the end of their term; dissatisfaction with the political odd couple had risen to 72 percent by October 2017.

    Kurz’s ÖVP won around 34% in the Sunday poll; the Austrian Social Democratic Party won 28% and the FPÖ won 25%. Kurz’s party could even improve its numbers from the election last year when the SPÖ received around 27%, and the ÖVP secured 31.5% of the vote. However, the Social Democrats may have lost some points since then.

    READ MORE: Austria's Resurgent Right Gains From Disillusionment with EU — Magazine Editor

    The Austrian scholars described this as an “end of the Austrian grand coalition chapter.” The German outlet Focus pointed out that Kurz’s decision to change the coalition partners and to opt for an alliance with the right-wing FPÖ of Heinz-Christian Strache might have played out well.
    This contrasts to the situation, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has had to deal with following the the 2017 election. After almost six months of negotiations, her Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christion Social Union, struck a grand coalition deal with the Social Democrats, whom they had partnered with during the previous term.

    In the 2017 elections, 34.1% voted for the Union (the short name for the CDU/CSU alliance), while the SPD received 20.5%, a historic low. The Sunday survey of “infratest dimap” revealed that the two governing parties could not even keep these numbers.  The Union shed 8 points in the poll, receiving only 26%. Meanwhile, the SPD only attracted 15% of voters, dipping below the right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD) and even the Greens with 17 percent.

    The outcome of the Bavarian regional election, which both the SPD and CSU/CDU describe as a “bitter” result and a “signal to Berlin,” has mirrored this tendency. The CSU suffered from their lowest result in decades with 37% of votes, while the SPD came in behind the Greens, the Free Voters party and the AfD, with less than 10%.

    Related:

    Headscarf Ban is 'Way Out of Communitarianism' - Austrian Right
    Austria's Resurgent Right Gains From Disillusionment with EU - Magazine Editor
    Austrian Coalition Gov't With Right-Wing Freedom Party Sworn in Amid Protests
    Austria's Right-Wing FPO Members Nominated for Ministers of Interior, Defense
    Austria’s Right-Wing FPO to Enter Coalition Talks With Kurz-Led Conservative OVP
    Tags:
    approval rating, government, poll, Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Austrian People's Party (OVP), Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Autumn in Golf Park
    The Globe in 50 Shades of Autumn
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse