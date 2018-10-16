Macron Names Governing Party Chief New Interior Minister in Reshuffle

Macron accepted the resignation of his early ally, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, on October 3. Collomb explained that he wanted to quit the post so that he could run for a mayor of his hometown Lyon, the post he occupied from 2001 to 2017. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had been in charge of the country's domestic policy until the replacement was found.

Collomb's move was seen by critics as a huge blow to Macron's presidency as it came a few weeks after the president was forced to replace his environment minister and the sports minister.