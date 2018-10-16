Romanian High Court Outlaws Unsanctioned Public Gatherings

In July, the Bucharest Court of Appeal notified the High Court of Cassation and Justice that there was no uniform practice of interpreting a law on public gatherings. As a result, the issue of imposing fines on rally organizers and participants remained unregulated.
"There is legal liability to give prior notice about public gatherings if they are held at squares or public roads," the court ruling said.
The leader of the opposition Save Romania Union party, Dan Barna, in turn, said that the ruling was "devoid of logic." Barna argued that citizens have the right for spontaneous protests.
Once the court ruling is published in the Official Gazette of Romania, it will enter into force and become binding for other courts.
