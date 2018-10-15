Ecuador Embassy Sets Rules for WikiLeaks’ Assange Asylum - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange must follow a set of rules to stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in the United Kingdom, which wants to arrest him for jumping bail six years ago.

The 10-page protocol, unveiled by the Codigo Vidrio website, lists conditions for the whistleblower’s stay as of last Saturday, ranging from Internet access and visits to pet keeping.

The protocol reiterates that the 47-year-old is banned from speaking about politics or interfering in affairs of other countries, which could have him expelled.

Assange is allowed to receive no more than three guests at a time, who are required to arrange their visit with the embassy at least three days in advance.

He may only access the Internet and make calls using the embassy’s Wi-Fi, the memo says. He needs to file a request to use communication devices at the mission.

Assange is also expected to pay for additional communication expenses, as well as for regular health exams, food, dry cleaning and other services, save heating, water and electricity bills.

He has also been told to feed and clean up after his cat or else the feline will be handed over to embassy staffers or placed in an animal shelter.

Assange asked for asylum in 2012 after leaking sensitive US cables that exposed war crimes in Iraq. He was accused of rape in Sweden but the charge was dropped. He fears being handed over to the United States if he ventures outside.