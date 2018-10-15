Cologne Central Train Station Evacuated Amid Hostage Situation - Police (PHOTO)

Police of the German city of Cologne closed the city's central station earlier on Monday, following reports of a hostage-taking.

German police have said that it arrested a suspected hostage-taker at Cologne's central station.

"The suspect is under control," Cologne police said, adding that "a female hostage has sustained light injuries and is being tended to."

Earlier in the day, police warned people via Twitter to avoid the scene of the incident, while those, who were inside the station, were told via loudspeakers to leave the area.

"A hostage-taking took place near the Breslauer Platz square. The police have arrived at the scene and are working to clarify the situation… We currently have no information about a shooting," the police wrote on Twitter.

Aktuelle Info zur #Geiselnahme am #BreslauerPlatz in #Köln: Bitte warten Sie auf offizielle Informationen und verbreiten Sie keine Gerüchte und Spekulationen! Damit unterstützen Sie uns.

Wir haben derzeit keine Hinweise auf #Schüsse! — Polizei NRW K (@polizei_nrw_k) 15 октября 2018 г.

According to the eyewitnesses, gunshots were heard around 12:50 local time, though police don't confirm the information.

Police officer Christoph Schulte told The Associated Press that the police had indications that "one man is holding one woman," though they didn't manage to get close.

Geiselnahme am Kölner Hauptbahnhof. Polizei spricht von einer „männlichen Person“, die in einer Apotheke eine Mitarbeiterin als Geisel genommen hat. #koeln @WDR pic.twitter.com/t6H2b7DiCz — Jonas Panning (@jonaspanning) 15 октября 2018 г.

At the same time, the police department's press service told Sputnik that the incident took place in a drugstore, noting the exact number of hostage remained unknown.

Der Tatverdächtige soll sich noch in der Apotheke befinden. Gegen 12.45 Uhr soll er die Apotheke betreten und eine Frau in seine Gewalt genommen haben. Die Bundespolizei hat den Bahnhof komplett abgesperrt. Schüsse kann die Polizei nicht bestätigen. #köln #Hauptbahnhof pic.twitter.com/EoGTSl7Z9D — RTL WEST (@RTLWEST) 15 октября 2018 г.

Following the incident, German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn said that some of the station's tracks were shut down temporarily.

The Central Train Station is situated near the city's cathedral — a place often crowded with tourists.