Register
14:43 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soviet 10 ruble note.

    Estonia Claims Russia Owes it 1.2 Billion Euros for 'Soviet Occupation'

    Wikipedia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    Moscow has repeatedly dismissed efforts made by officials from the Baltic states to claim some form of financial compensation from Russia for their experiences during the Soviet period, stressing there was no legal basis for the demands.

    A commission headed by Estonian historian Toomas Hiio has concluded that the financial damages Estonia incurred during the so-called Soviet occupation amounts to approximately 1.2 billion euros, or 89 billion Russian rubles, the press service of the Estonian ministry of justice reported on Monday.

    Hiio, who heads the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory, has defended claims for compensation for "losses associated with the occupation," despite opposition from Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser, who has repeatedly said that such claims were unreasonable.

    In Monday's press statement, the commission cited the following damage: "49,500 people who fell victim to Stalin's repressions, 24,100 who died during World War 2, 139,400 who were forced to leave Estonia, and 213,000 people who were lost due to the loss of the Pechersk district and territories beyond Narva."

    The report also calculated that between 1948 and 1985, Estonia lost a million hectares of agricultural land and faced damage to its ground water. It also mentioned the drop in the share of ethnic Estonians in the republic from 89 percent in 1941 to 61 percent in 1989. Justice minister Urmas Reinsalu lamented that many losses, such as the destruction of statehood, loss of culture, education, and the loss of a free society could not be measured in monetary terms, and required further study.

    German soldiers (Bundeswehr) are pictured at a training area on August 9, 2016 in Ohrdruf
    © AFP 2018 / Martin Schutt / dpa
    Baltic 'Ice Age': Why Are German Soldiers Digging in Their Heels in Lithuania?
    Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said that it would be unreasonable for Tallinn to seek reparations from Russia for damages during the so-called occupation, adding that doing so would be "unwise," pointless, and something that would find little understanding among the country's key business partners.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that talk of the 'occupation' of the Baltic states by the USSR was inappropriate, and that it considers the 1940 accession of the countries to the Soviet Union to have complied with the international laws and norms of the time. The term 'occupation' cannot be used in part because the Baltics were never militarily annexed, and in part because throughout their time as Soviet republics, national authorities continued to operate. 

    In November 2015, the justice ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania signed a memorandum on the coordination of actions to seek reparations for damages supposedly sustained during the Soviet period. At that time, Estonia said it was not going to actually demand compensation, while Latvia claimed it suffered damages worth 185 billion euros.

    Spain's Eurofighter Typhoon jet fighter flies during the military exercise over Rukla military base some 120 km.
    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    NATO Aircraft to Continue Mission in Estonia After Accidental Missile Launch
    Earlier this year, reacting to the latest compensation claims, Duma deputy chairman of the committee on CIS affairs Konstantin Zatulin turned the claims around on Baltic politicians. "They periodically raise the issue of some kind of compensation and so forth. I would say, on the contrary, that we should demand compensation from them, since during their time as republics in the Soviet Union, and in the Russian Empire, everything that was built in Estonia and Latvia was built with our money," the lawmaker told Sputnik. 

    Moreover, Zatulin urged the region's politicians to turn their attention to more pressing problems, such as the catastrophic decline in the Baltic countries' populations. Estonia's population, for example, has dropped 17 percent over the past quarter-century.

    Related:

    US Blacklists Two Estonian Firms Over Alleged Electronics Deliveries to Russia
    Estonian Defense Ministry Says Lacks Evidence of 'Kremlin Agents'
    Estonian Military Ends Ground Search of Missile Misfired by NATO Fighter Jet
    Estonia Denies Reports on Skripal Contribution to Exposing Spies in 2016
    Tags:
    claims, compensation, Estonian Institute of Historical Memory, Toomas Hiio, Baltic states, Estonia, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse