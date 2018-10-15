Register
11:18 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Council President Donald Tusk, front center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, front left, lead EU leaders to a group photo at an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

    New Anti-Russian Sanctions, Eastern Partnership to Top EU's Luxembourg Summit

    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2010

    The foreign ministers of 28 EU countries will sit down for talks in Luxembourg later on Monday to discuss possible new sanctions targeting Russia over its alleged use of chemical weapons and hacking activity; they will also address cooperation with former Soviet countries in Europe and the Caucasus region via the Eastern Partnership program.

    New Sanctions Regime

    During the Luxembourg gathering, the EU's foreign ministers are expected to adopt new sanctions related to the use and creation of chemical weapons.

    Speaking on conditions of anonymity, one of EU officials earlier told reporters that "this legislative framework will allow the European Union to impose sanctions on individuals and companies involved in the development and use of chemical weapons, regardless of their nationality or location."

    READ MORE: UK, Netherlands Push for New Cyber Sanctions Amid Accusations Against Russia

    The mechanism was launched after the last EU summit, where participants called for adopting restrictive measures aimed at combating the proliferation of chemical weapons.

    This decision was taken shortly after an emergency session of the Organization for Proliferation of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which was convened in connection with the Skripal case and alleged use of chemical weapons by government forces in Syria.

    Russia vehemently denies the US and the UK accusations of its involvement in the alleged poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK town of Salisbury in March.

    READ MORE: US Anti-Russia Sanctions Policy Causes Annoyance at Home, Among Allies – AmCham

    In late August, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad recalled that Syria "got rid of the chemical arsenal in 2013", stressing that his country "never used and will not use chemical weapons.

    A Cyber Attack on the OPCW

    A source in the EU Council told journalists that the European Union is currently considering the creation of a new mechanism to slap sanctions against those responsible for cyberattacks.

    At the same time, he stressed there will be no final decisions on the matter during the Monday meeting, where "several countries may just raise the issue of cyberattacks on the OPCW and discuss the reaction and follow-up actions."

    READ MORE: EU Approves Prolonging Anti-Russia Sanctions by Six Months – Source

    Earlier this month, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said that the country's intelligence had thwarted a hacking attack on the OPCW which was allegedly carried out by four Russian citizens.

    A Russian Foreign Ministry source, for its part, stated that there were no and there can't be any attacks on the OPCW on behalf of Russia, because Moscow already has access to the organization's files.

    The source slammed the Dutch accusations as "an example of some Western states' policies reaching the point of bigotry," noting that Western "spy mania is gaining momentum."

    Eastern Partnership Program

    Additionally, the EU foreign ministers will hold talks with representatives of the six countries of the Eastern Partnership program, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus. They will be chaired by the EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

    "This meeting will provide an opportunity to resume the political dialogue between the European Union and its 'Eastern partners', " a source in the EU told reporters, adding that EU foreign ministers will also discuss the implementation of commitments made by the sides during the Eastern Partnership summit in November 2017.

    READ MORE: EU's Anti-Russia Sanctions Need Discussion Rather Than Prolongation – Budapest

    League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    EU Sanctions Against Russia Senseless - Italian Interior Minister Salvini
    "It was all about achieving a stronger economy and management as well as strengthening mutual ties. We see progress in the economy, which unfortunately is not the case with the sphere related to the rule of law," the source added.

    The Eastern Partnership is an initiative of the EU to govern its relations and discussions with post-Soviet states in Europe (except the Baltic countries, which are EU members) and the Caucasus region. Initiated and worked out by Poland and Sweden, the project was first presented in 2008.

    Related:

    OPCW Members Agree to Expand Its Role to Attributing Blame for Chemical Attacks
    OPCW Found No Trace of Nerve Agents in Syria's Douma - Preliminary Report
    OPCW Assistance Requested by UK on Salisbury Case Lacks Transparency – Embassy
    Tags:
    mechanism, restrictive measures, decision, chemical weapons, proliferation, sanctions, EU, EU Eastern Partnership, Russia, Luxembourg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse