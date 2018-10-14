Merkel's CSU Wins Bavaria Parliament Election - Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - With 58.1 percent of the ballots counted, Bavarian conservatives are leading in regional parliamentary elections with 39.5 percent of the vote, early results by the state electoral authority show.

The Social Democrats have 8.5 percent of the vote, the Free Voters have 13.4 percent, the Green secured 14.3 percent, the AfD 11.5 percent, the liberal FDP 4.4 percent, and the Left has 2.9 percent. Voter turnout was at 72 percent, up from 63.6 percent registered at the previous election in 2013,

Bavarian Minister President Markus Soeder has said he accepted with humility his conservative party’s apparent loss of majority in the state parliament.

"This is not an easy day for the CSU. We did not poll well, the results are painful […] We accept the results with humility and will learn from this experience," he told reporters at a press briefing. He stressed that the CSU remained the state’s strongest party and promised to form a "sensible government" that will maintain stability in Germany’s second-richest region.

Soeder stressed that the CSU remained the state’s strongest party and promised to form a "sensible government" that will maintain stability in Germany’s second-richest region. He also said that conservatives would start coalition talks "as soon as possible" with all parties, including anti-immigration AfD, which looks set to enter the regional parliament for the first time in its history.

Bavaria has become the first German state that opened migrant processing centers; in the districts of Donauwoerth, Zirndorf, Regensburg, Deggendorf, Schweinfurt, Bamberg und Manching.

In May, the Bavarian government passed a controversial bill expanding the powers of police in the wake of an influx of migrants, including giving cops the right to use online surveillance, facial recognition, postal seizures, drones, body cameras and preventative genetic DNA analyses. The move sparked mass protests in the Bavarian capital of Munich last spring, against what are considered by some to be increasing right-wing policies of the federal state government.

Germany is attempting to integrate over a million of undocumented immigrants and refugees who entered in 2015-2016 after Chancellor Angela Merkel opened its borders, a controversial decision that catapulted the AfD into the lower house of the German parliament after elections last year.

The president of the AfD, Joerg Meuthen, told Sputnik that he was satisfied with his party’s performance in Sunday’s Bavarian parliamentary race. "The CSU would [make] a huge mistake to rule Bavaria on the left with the Greens, whose program is wrong on all points. This is what Merkel wants in Berlin, of course," Meuthen claimed.

