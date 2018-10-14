Media Speculates EU, UK Negotiators Reach Brexit Divorce Deal

Three senior EU officials requesting the media to maintain their anonymity have informed Reuters that an agreement on the Brexit conditions has been reached; however, other speakers aware of the negotiation procedure have dismissed the comments and announced that talks are still ongoing, adding that the deal was unlikely to be reached on Sunday.

READ MORE: UK GDP Growth Speeds Up to Quickest Rate Since February 2017 Despite Brexit Woes

Some signs of a looming agreement began to appear on Sunday mid-day after the publication of the statement by the UK's Department for Exiting the EU stating that Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to visit Brussels as part of an unscheduled trip.

"With several big issues still to resolve, including the Northern Ireland backstop, it was jointly agreed that face-to-face talks were necessary ahead of this week's October European Council," the statement read.

The unexpected visit to Brussels by UK's main negotiator caused speculation of significant progress in the talks with the EU. However, citing sources, Reuters reported that additional talks would be required to achieve the desirable deal for both parties.

© AP Photo / Philip Toscano May's Chequers Plan 'Unacceptable', Cabinet Should Revolt - Ex Brexit Secretary

In addition, one of the officials pointed out that the agreement is still being negotiated, thus, substantial changes could be made. Moreover, Politico cited the EU Commission authority as saying that "talks are ongoing."

EU senior authorities will discuss the Brexit deal on Wednesday during a European Council summit dinner, and only after the discussion the EU would be able to endorse the plan, according to Politico.

Meanwhile, the parties have less than six months left to reach the deal, as London is set to leave the European Union in late March 2019.