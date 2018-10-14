Right-Wing Belgian Party Leading in Antwerp Election - Exit Poll

The party, which strongly objects to mass immigration, is leading with 38.7% of votes in the regional election in Antwerp, according to the local broadcaster.
This is the first preliminary data that was released following the estimates of the results at 95 polling stations out of 782; Belgium's 2018 provincial, municipal and district elections took place on Sunday, October 14th.
Prior to the election, the reports stated that the vote was seen as a test for Prime Minister Charles Michel and his ruling coalition of the center-right Flemish nationalists (N-VA), the centrist Flemish Christian Democrats (CD&V), the Dutch-speaking Liberal Democrats (Open Vld) and Francophone liberals (MR).
