Two Police Officers Injured in Belgium While Trying to Stop Car With Armed Men

Two police officers were shot and wounded in Belgium while attempting to stop a suspicious vehicle. Attackers in the cabin opened fire and escaped, the police said on Sunday.

"We wish a speedy recovery to two our colleagues from the Vesdre department who were hurt in a shooting last night," Federal Police tweeted.

Prime Minister Charles Michele and Interior Minister Jan Jambon confirmed this and expressed their support to the officers, their families and friends.

"My support for two wounded policemen during the shooting. We must be adamant before those who attack law enforcement agencies," he said in a message on Twitter.

According to Belgian TV station RBTF, the police were pursuing a suspicious vehicle. When its passengers spotted the patrol car on the road near a community in the eastern province of Liege, they opened fire.

Ballistics experts found that attackers used large-caliber weapons. The police are actively conducting their search; the identities of the suspects are being established.