May's Chequers Plan 'Unacceptable', Cabinet Should Revolt - Ex Brexit Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - David Davis called on the cabinet in his article in The Sunday Times, to revolt against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan, arguing that the cabinet committee on Brexit negotiations barely met for months and did not seem to be participating in decision-making.

Former UK Brexit Secretary David Davis, who has repeatedly expressed his discontent with May's Chequers plan, said on Sunday that the proposed deal was "completely unacceptable," as it was opposite to everything voters had been promised when choosing to leave the bloc.

"The cabinet committee that governs EU negotiations has barely met since July. Instead, the decisions seem to have been taken by an ad hoc group… This is one of the most fundamental decisions that the government has taken in modern times. It is time for the Cabinet to exert their collective authority. This week the authority of our constitution is on the line," Davis said as quoted by the outlet.

Davis also called on the government to opt for a Canada-style agreement with the European Union stressing that the Chequers plan is the problem and "by most normal rules of politics the proposal should be dead. The commission has rejected it. The public does not like it. Parliament will not vote for it. It is time that the prime minister reset the negotiations and went over to a free-trade-plus proposal."

On Wednesday, the bloc's leaders and the United Kingdom are set to meet in Brussels to continue their Brexit negotiations. Meanwhile, the parties have less than six months left to reach the deal, as London is set to leave the European Union in late March 2019.