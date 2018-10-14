May's Chequers Plan 'Unacceptable', Cabinet Should Revolt - Ex Brexit Secretary

Former UK Brexit Secretary David Davis, who has repeatedly expressed his discontent with May's Chequers plan, said on Sunday that the proposed deal was "completely unacceptable," as it was opposite to everything voters had been promised when choosing to leave the bloc.
"The cabinet committee that governs EU negotiations has barely met since July. Instead, the decisions seem to have been taken by an ad hoc group… This is one of the most fundamental decisions that the government has taken in modern times. It is time for the Cabinet to exert their collective authority. This week the authority of our constitution is on the line," Davis said as quoted by the outlet.
On Wednesday, the bloc's leaders and the United Kingdom are set to meet in Brussels to continue their Brexit negotiations. Meanwhile, the parties have less than six months left to reach the deal, as London is set to leave the European Union in late March 2019.
