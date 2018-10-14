Hunter Shoots British Cyclist Dead by Accident in France - Reports

A young man on a hunting trip organized by the local hunting association accidentally shot dead a cyclist; the hunter was hospitalized in shock following the manslaughter, Le Dauphine Libere reported.

A young man who was hunting in Montriond, the eastern part of France, shot by accident an owner of the restaurant who was originally from the UK who had been riding his bike not far from the hunting site, the newspaper Le Dauphine Libere reported citing prosecution office.

The incident took place on Saturday at 6 pm local time at Montriond, Haute Savoie, France.

The 22-year-old hunter was hospitalized for shock following the manslaughter.

According to the newspaper, an inquiry has been launched for involuntary manslaughter. The prosecutor of the town Thonon-les-Bains announced that the authorities plan to identify all circumstances of the incident.