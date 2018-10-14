Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Jet Struck by Lightning – Report

The world’s most famous newlyweds were on their way to a three-day party hide-away in Amsterdam on board a private jet, when the catastrophe movie-like plot reportedly played out. The electrical discharge is said to have stricken the plane dangerously close to navigation equipment.

Lightning has hit the nose cone of the Royal couple’s Dassault Falcon 7X jet when Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, were heading to the Dutch capital, the British media reported. The plane survived the 30-million-volt stroke and managed to land safely at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, so nobody was hurt.

The incident occurred last month. Repairs and safety checks took 9 days, according to the Daily Mail.

As for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, they reportedly enjoyed a three-day-long break in Amsterdam from their busy life in the spotlight as one of the world’s most famous royal couples. According to the Evening Standard, their names were on the guest list of a party, thrown to celebrate the opening of a Dutch branch of a posh London club, which brought together actors, singers, and other celebrities.

READ MORE: His Royal Hellraisers: Prince Harry and Meghan Spend Boozy Weekend in Amsterdam

The plan for the celebrity guests included dance parties, boat and bike trips as well as a tour of the infamous red light district, where prostitutes continue to legally solicit eager onlookers from open windows. However, the Royal couple reportedly avoided the latter adventure.