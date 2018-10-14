Paris City Hall to Open Its Doors to Homeless in November - Mayor

Hidalgo told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper that the city needed some 3,000 additional emergency accommodation places.
The European Federation of National Organizations Working with the Homeless (Feantsa) said in a report last year that homelessness and housing issues have reached the crisis point in all EU countries.
In particular, the number of homeless people in Austria increased by 28 percent between 2008 and 2014, in France their number increased by 50 percent during the period from 2001 to 2012, while in Germany the increase amounted to 35 percent between 2012 and 2014.
READ MORE: UN Official Warns US Sanctions on Iran Might Cause Mass Inflow of Refugees to EU
All comments
Show new comments (0)