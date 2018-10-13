Stabbing Attack in London Kills One, Another Person in Critical Condition

One man died and another was injured as a result of a knife attack, according to Scotland Yard. The incident occurred late Friday evening in the north-east of London.

A 23-year-old man died from wounds after an attack, and a 22-year-old man was hospitalized. The incident occurred late Friday evening in the north-east of the capital; London's Metropolitan Police and an ambulance were called to the scene of the crime.

The police are investigating the incident.

A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being stabbed in #Hainault #Ilford — second man is in hospital after also being stabbed. Call 101 quote ref: CAD8451/12Oct with info. https://t.co/D4JWJ6NJHA pic.twitter.com/aw2ChHRAa7 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 13, 2018

​According to London police, about 80 people have been killed in the British capital since the beginning of this year; approximately half of them were stabbed to death.

The city authorities are calling on young people to stop carrying knives.