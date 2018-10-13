Explosive Thrown at Lega Branch in Italian Town Before Salvini's Visit - Reports

A night attack targeting the local offices of the Italian party Lega has taken place in the town of Ala; Lega party leader Matteo Salvinini is expected to arrive there in the evening.

Unidentified men threw an explosive at the branch office of the Italian party Lega in the Italian city of Ala; the blast shattered windows.

In addition, the vandals scrawled "The Wind is Still Blowing" near the site, evidently quoting lyrics from an Italian red partisans' song.

Ugo Rossi, President of the province of Trentino, announced that the police had already detained two suspects.

Salvini, who is expected to visit Ala Saturday evening, accused anarchists of the incident via Facebook, noting that he was proud of the law enforcement personnel.

Earlier this year, another blast took place close to a Lega branch office in the city of Villorba in the Italian region Veneto.