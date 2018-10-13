Explosive Thrown at Lega Branch in Italian Town Before Salvini's Visit - Reports

Unidentified men threw an explosive at the branch office of the Italian party Lega in the Italian city of Ala; the blast shattered windows.
In addition, the vandals scrawled "The Wind is Still Blowing" near the site, evidently quoting lyrics from an Italian red partisans' song.
Salvini, who is expected to visit Ala Saturday evening, accused anarchists of the incident via Facebook, noting that he was proud of the law enforcement personnel.
Earlier this year, another blast took place close to a Lega branch office in the city of Villorba in the Italian region Veneto.
