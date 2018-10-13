Plane Carrying Released US Pastor Brunson Lands in Germany

The plane carrying US Pastor Andrew Brunson successfully landed in Germany early Saturday, according to a report by Fox News.
He will receive medical examination before proceeding back to US soil, the report says.
After landing, the pastor has reportedly been taken to US-occupied Ramstein Air Base. If the medical examination finds everything is okay, Andrew Brunson is expected to return to US at about noon Eastern time.
**NEW: Pastor Andrew Brunson… alongside his wife… kisses the US flag as Ambassador Richard Grenell greets him in Germany. Brunson arrives back on US soil on Saturday some time after noon. @OANN (pic: @RichardGrenell) pic.twitter.com/kTFXv23RGG— Patrick Hussion (@PatrickHussion) 13 октября 2018 г.
The US government insisted he has been wrongly accused and has pushed for his release. On Thursday, media reported that the United States and Turkey had struck a secret deal to have the pastor released in exchange for Washington easing economic pressure on Ankara.
