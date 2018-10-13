Plane Carrying Released US Pastor Brunson Lands in Germany

Pastor Andrew Brunson will medical examination before he heads back to US soil.

The plane carrying US Pastor Andrew Brunson successfully landed in Germany early Saturday, according to a report by Fox News.

He will receive medical examination before proceeding back to US soil, the report says.

After landing, the pastor has reportedly been taken to US-occupied Ramstein Air Base. If the medical examination finds everything is okay, Andrew Brunson is expected to return to US at about noon Eastern time.

**NEW: Pastor Andrew Brunson… alongside his wife… kisses the US flag as Ambassador Richard Grenell greets him in Germany. Brunson arrives back on US soil on Saturday some time after noon. @OANN (pic: @RichardGrenell) pic.twitter.com/kTFXv23RGG — Patrick Hussion (@PatrickHussion) 13 октября 2018 г.

The Turkish government accused the pastor, who reportedly ran the Resurrection Church in Turkey for two decades, of helping terrorist groups during the 2016 coup attempt, a charge Brunson denies.

The US government insisted he has been wrongly accused and has pushed for his release. On Thursday, media reported that the United States and Turkey had struck a secret deal to have the pastor released in exchange for Washington easing economic pressure on Ankara.

