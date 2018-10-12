UK Refuses to Comment on Reports About Increased Intel Exchange on Russia, China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) on Friday refused to comment to Sputnik on reports that the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which London is a member of, has been exchanging classified information on China's foreign activities with like-minded states since the beginning of the year.

"Many thanks for your query. We will not be commenting," a GCHQ spokesperson said, when answering a question on the issue.

Earlier in the day, the Reuters news agency reported, citing multiple sources, that the members of the Five Eyes alliance have increased cooperation with Germany, Japan and France on exchanging data on Chinese and Russian influence in foreign affairs.

The Five Eyes is a reference to an intelligence alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. The states are parties to the UKUSA Agreement on cooperation in signals intelligence.

Beijing and Moscow have repeatedly faced accusations of interference in the domestic affairs from a number of Western countries. Both China and Moscow refute the allegations, citing lack of evidence as well as the West's own attempts to interfere in third countries' domestic affairs around the world.

