If Not Macron, Who? Fresh Poll Reveals French Political Preferences

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fifty-five percent of the French trust Prime Minister Edouard Philippe more than President Emmanuel Macron, while 29 percent have more confidence in Macron, a poll showed.

Forty-nine percent think Philippe is the more competent of the two, while 36 percent believe that Macron is, Odoxa poll showed Thursday.

Fifty-one percent of the French think that Philippe is closer to the people than Macron, while 34 percent think that Macron is.

At the same time, 50 percent of the French think that Macron is more charismatic of the two, while 36 percent think that Philippe is.

© AFP 2018 / Bertrand Langlois Protesters Fire Flares During Paris Rally Against Government Policies (VIDEO)

The survey was carried out online on October 10-11 among 1,013 French aged 18 and older.

The results of the poll came amid French government's reshuffle preparations following the resignation of French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

According to the Elysee, the reshuffle will be handled no earlier than on Friday evening after Macron returns from Armenia. Collomb resigned so that he could run for mayor of the city of Lyon.