Princess Eugenie's Wedding Criticized as 'Bad Move' in Time of Austerity

Amid gushing compliments about her looks, her wedding dress and the beauty of the ceremony, commentators also unleashed their anger at the cost of yet another royal wedding in Britain this year.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on September 12.

Members of the royal family, celebrities, other guests and onlookers gathered in Windsor to see the 28-year-old British princess tie a knot with her groom.

The bride wore a dress with features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The Queen let the princess borrow the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, made in 1919, popularized in the Russian Imperial Court.

She looks radiant, beautiful and stunning bride her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie is ❤ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/DXNSgE8SA5 — Doing sky dive for Once Upon a Smile ❤ (@bernierussell8) October 12, 2018​

Eugenie is the younger daughter of the queen's third child, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, whose hat was mocked on Twitter.

Is it just me or does Fergie’s hat look like the Snitch? #RoyalWedding #fergie pic.twitter.com/WwxKfOZIOU — eLuce (@enrica_sneaker) October 12, 2018

Another wedding related gaffe occurred when the BBC broadcaster, covering the wedding, made a mistake in the subtitles. When the presenter commented "what a beautiful dress," the subtitles read "what a beautiful breasts."

Either the subtitles machine is broken or BBC News are getting rather personal about Princess Eugenie.😮😳#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/oFrlK2cMuX — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) October 12, 2018​

The royal wedding was criticized for spending the taxpayers' money, which at the time of austerity, was viewed as "a bad move" by the royals.

It’s unnecessary. There is no need for them to move out of the castle grounds, people don’t really know who she is.

A bad move in a time of austerity and cuts to public services, shows their utter contempt for taxpayers and the ordinary people of this country. — Typist (@Woo100) October 11, 2018​

They'll be getting a nice fee for that 🤬 — Suzannah Taylor (@sooze8968) October 9, 2018​

I am really angry about it 😡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 x — Jacqueline Smith #GTTO #scrapuniversalcredit (@spacecadet1) October 12, 2018​

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedded in the same setting, making this October wedding the second royal engagement of the sort in 2018.