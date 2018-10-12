Three Women Found Brutally Stabbed to Death along Migrant Route in Greece

According to police data, more than 8,400 migrants and asylum seekers were intercepted in the Evros area in the first half of this year, despite the fact that Turkish authorities sealed off migrant routes in the Aegean Sea in 2016.

The corpses of three women who died due to multiple knife wounds were found by the river Evros, which is known to be part of a migrant route from Turkey, the Kathimerini newspaper reported Friday. According to the daily, all three victims were of Asian origin and also believed to be closely related.

In the meantime, the Athens News Agency (ANA) reported that two of the victims were believed to be aged between 15 and 18.

Commenting on the issue, a local mayor claimed that the women's throats had been cut. It was not reported, however, if the slain women were migrants.

