At Least 35 Injured as Bus Crashes into Heavy Lorry in Heidelberg, Germany

A passenger bus with dozens of tourists from Australia, Canada and the US collided Thursday with a heavy truck loaded with car tires near the city of Heidelberg in Germany Thursday, Reuters reports, citing local authorities.

According to local media, a total of 35 persons were injured in the accident, including the drivers of the bus and the truck. Four people were left in critical condition.

The SWR broadcaster reported, citing local authorities, that the passenger coach shifted into the opposing lane and collided with the truck while approaching an on-ramp to the A61 highway in the area of Hockenheim, about 20 kilometers from Heidelberg.

Hockenheim: Schwerer Verkehrsunfall mit Reisebus; mehrere Schwerverletzte pic.twitter.com/Ifkk9xhr1A — Marco Hanna (@Crash24h) 11 октября 2018 г.

Local emergency crews responded to the site of the accident and traffic on the local highway was reportedly blocked for several hours.

READ MORE: At Least 14 Dead in Bus Crash With Canadian Hockey Player