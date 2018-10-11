EU Working Life Expectancy at 36 Years in 2017, Up 3 Years From 2000 - Eurostat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The expected duration of working life across the European Union increased to 36 years in 2017 from 33 years in 2000, EU statistical office Eurostat said in a press release on Thursday.

"In 2017, the expected duration of working life in the European Union (EU) was 36 years, 3 years longer than in 2000," the statement said.

According to the agency, working life expectancy is an estimate of how long a person who is currently 15 years old will be active in the labor market throughout his or her life, for a certain country and year.

"At the level of EU Member States, the duration of working life ranged from 32 years in Italy to 42 years in Sweden," the state agency added.

The EU-wide gender gap in expected working life was 5 years in 2017, 38 years for men, and 33 years for women, it said.

