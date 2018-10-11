F-16 Destroyed After Explosion Rocks Military Air Base in Belgium - Reports

Two technicians were injured as a result of the explosion at the Florennes air base in Belgium and were treated on the spot, Sudinfo reported. They suffered hearing problems, not burns.
A fire broke out at around 14:10 local time [12:00 GMT], the military's press service said in a statement. A second aircraft suffered "collateral damage," military sources added, without specifying the extent of the damage.
Brand in Florennes! pic.twitter.com/Uwu9gS04r3— Tony Delvita (@ebcrew00) October 11, 2018
As the media specified, firefighters have been deployed to the site to contain the incident.
@BelgiumDefence — On October 11, 2018 around 14h10, a fire broke out during maintenance work on an Belgian AF F-16 on the Florennes Base. The plane burned. A second aircraft suffered collateral damage. https://t.co/xtLAn0QWVq via @BeAirForce #Europe— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) October 11, 2018
The Aviation Safety Directorate has launched an investigation into the explosion.
2 injured, F-16 destroyed in an explosion during a ground maintenance at the Florennes military base in Florennes, Belgium pic.twitter.com/kaE2WSPXT8— Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) October 11, 2018
