F-16 Destroyed After Explosion Rocks Military Air Base in Belgium - Reports

One F-16 fighter-bomber was completely destroyed Thursday afternoon by an explosion while undergoing maintenance on the ground at the Florennes base in Belgium, Sudinfo reported, citing military sources.

Two technicians were injured as a result of the explosion at the Florennes air base in Belgium and were treated on the spot, Sudinfo reported. They suffered hearing problems, not burns.

A fire broke out at around 14:10 local time [12:00 GMT], the military's press service said in a statement. A second aircraft suffered "collateral damage," military sources added, without specifying the extent of the damage.

​As the media specified, firefighters have been deployed to the site to contain the incident.

On October 11, 2018 around 14h10, a fire broke out during maintenance work on an Belgian AF F-16 on the Florennes Base.

​The Aviation Safety Directorate has launched an investigation into the explosion.