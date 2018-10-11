Floods Kill 12 People on Spain’s Mallorca – Emergencies Service

MADRID (Sputnik) – Heavy floods on the Spanish island of Mallorca left 12 people dead, the emergencies service of the Balearic Islands said on Thursday.

"We regret to inform you that two bodies – a man and a woman – were found near the spot where a car of the missing German citizens had earlier been found," the service said on its Twitter page.

The death toll thus rose to 12 people including two UK citizens, a Dutch citizen and presumably two German citizens.

The solidarity of our citizens and the work of the State Security Forces makes us feel proud. Our hearts are in #Mallorca. We send our support to all those affected by the floods and our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SOlEPdYYiI — Marca España English (@MarcaEspanaEN) October 11, 2018

​Earlier in the day, the Spanish government declared the island of Mallorca a disaster area.

The floods caused by heavy rainfall hit the island of Mallorca on Tuesday leaving hundreds of houses damaged. Some 800 people including servicemen are taking part in the search and rescue operation.