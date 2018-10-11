About Two-Thirds of French Disapprove of Macron's Statements - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sixty-four percent of the French disapprove of President Emmanuel Macron's controversial statements and believe he is doing too much of what the communications team should be doing, a poll showed Thursday.

At the same time, 35 percent of the French think that the president is "right to make these controversial statements as by making them he can advance ideas and projects he is promoting," Odoxa poll said.

In June last year, 37 percent of the French believed that Macron was veering too far into the domain of the communications team, which "is not his role as the president," while 62 percent thought he was right to make controversial statements.

At the same time, the French do agree with some of Macron's statements in principle, while less certain about whether he should have made them as the president, the latest survey showed.

Sixty-eight percent of the French agree with Macron's phrase about the state pouring "crazy amount of money into minimum social benefits, and people do not cope." However, almost half of the survey respondents think he was wrong to have said it.

Fifty-one percent of the French agree with Macron's remark that "there cannot be constant fetishism for a budget surplus in Germany," but 62 percent think that he should not have said it.

Macron's response to a person who told him of the difficulty with finding a job — "In hotels, cafes and restaurants, I'll cross the street and find you one" — was considered misplaced by 72 percent of the French. Only 47 percent agreed with the sentiment itself.

The survey was carried out online on October 4-5 among 1,014 French aged 18 and older.