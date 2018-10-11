Register
20:21 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A poster of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, on a barrier that blocks the road leading to the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul.

    UK Warns Saudi Arabia of 'Serious Consequences' if Khashoggi Suspicions True

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    Riyadh has vehemently denied any involvement and called the claims "outrageous" in a statement released Tuesday. In addition to this, Saudi Arabia has dispatched a security team to cooperate with Turkish officials on the investigation.

    "People who have long thought of themselves as Saudi's friends are saying this is a very, very serious matter," UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt told the AFP. "We are extremely worried." 

    The British foreign secretary also said in a statement that if the allegations were true "that would be extremely concerning and the UK will treat the incident very seriously," adding that "friendships depend on shared values." 

    READ MORE: Turkey Refutes Trump's Claim US Investigators Joining Khashoggi Case — Reports 

    Hunt said he had spoken to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Tuesday to tell him "how very, very concerned the United Kingdom is". 

    Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, has been missing since October 2 after allegedly visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to acquire documentation for his upcoming marriage. 

    READ MORE: Erdogan Says Dissatisfied With Saudi Explanations for Journalist Disappearance 

    Turkish officials have demanded Saudi authorities to release video of Khashoggi's activity at the consulate and alleged that the journalist could have died.

    Riyadh strongly denied all allegations of any involvement in the case on Tuesday in a statement issued by Saudi ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

    The statement called the claims "outrageous" and warned of "malicious leaks and grim rumors" regarding the circumstances of Khashoggi's disappearance and hoped to clarify matters through the ongoing investigation into his whereabouts. 

    READ MORE: Trump Says Has Spoken to Saudi Officials About Disappeared Journalist Khashoggi 

    "Jamal has many friends in the Kingdom, including myself, and despite our differences, and his choice to go into his so called ‘self-exile,' we still maintained regular contact when he was in Washington," Prince Khalid said. 

    The statement also denounced Turkish accusations as "absolutely false, and baseless", adding that reports had changed multiple times and that Turkish officials and the media were allowed to inspect the consulate. "I don't know who is behind these claims, or their intentions, nor do I care frankly," the statement read. 

    "What we do care about is Jamal's wellbeing," the statement continued, adding that "The Saudi Consulate is fully cooperating with the local authorities to uncover what happened after he left" by dispatching a security team with the Turkish government's approval for the investigation.

    Related:

    Turkey Accepts Saudi Aid to Probe Into Missing Journalist - Reports
    The Search for Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
    US Senators Urge Trump to Explore Sanctions Against Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi
    US State Department Clueless About Saudi Journalist Khashoggi's Fate
    Tags:
    diplomatic row, disappearance, investigation, consulates, disappearance, investigation, Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Jamal Khashoggi, Mike Pompeo, Jeremy Hunt, Donald Trump, Turkey, United Kingdom, Istanbul, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse