Over 60% of Europeans Doubt Life Would Be Worse Without EU - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 64 percent of EU citizens believe that life would not be necessarily worse without the European integration bloc, a new poll showed on Thursday.

The poll, commissioned by the Brussels-based Friends of Europe think tank, also demonstrated that 49 percent of EU citizens consider the bloc irrelevant.

The findings, however, revealed that 41 percent of citizens under 35 years old — the EU main supporter base — disagree and believe that life would be worse without the bloc.

Noteworthy, that 81 percent of the citizens, according to the survey, do not believe that EU should transfer more decision-making to a national level.

The survey showed that Europeans, in contrast, want to have the right to vote on EU-wide policy decisions (41 percent) and seek more budget transparency (31 percent).

Finally, the poll showed a divide over the bloc’s primary purpose: while people in Central and Eastern Europe and in the south would like the union to focus on economic growth, Western and Northern Europe is more preoccupied with the promotion of values and democracy.