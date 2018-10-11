Tsipras Urges Fresh Start With Berlin After End of Bailout Program - Reports

Speaking during a meeting in Athens with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Tsipras said Greece and Germany "need to put the last eight years and whatever stereotypes" behind them, but stressed that this does not mean "sweeping differences from the distant past under the rug," according to Ekathimerini.
The German president responded by saying that the crimes committed during the Nazi occupation of Greece during World War II should not be forgotten, the newspaper reported.
Media reported on Wednesday that the Greek government planned to renew its call for Berlin to pay 279 billion euros ($323.5 billion) as compensation for the Nazi occupation.
