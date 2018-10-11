Unholy Ruckus: German Actress Who Played Nun Slams Public Striptease Fine

In a salacious, spur-of-the-moment escapade just by the side of the road, German sitcom star and producer Antje Monning began dancing while invitingly tucking up her skirt.

Antje Monning, famous for playing a nun in a 2007-2008 sitcom series, has condemned the move to fine her for 1,200 euros after exposing herself to three plainclothes policemen in a parking lot earlier this year in Jengen, southern Germany.

As the 40 year-old told German newspaper Bild, she decided to strip off “on a whim” and flash her bottom and genitals, while wearing a see-through top and a skirt with no underwear underneath.

However, she claimed she was unaware that the observers were police officers during a traffic check and that they effectively filmed her spontaneous show.

“I wagged my buttocks in front of three men who seemed involved in a conversation, slightly lifting my little skirt under which I was naked,” she detailed.

The offense has been qualified as “causing public nuisance” and carries a fine, which she appealed assisted by a lawyer. The actress insisted that the officers did not address her in any way while watching and filmed her without her permission or even informing her. Monning, who has branded herself as an “exhibitionist,” told the edition that nudity is natural and should be commonly considered so.

Monning chose to express her fury in a rather straightforward rhetorical question:

“Do we really want to live in a society where you can not fool around mindlessly, where everyone is secretly recorded on video, in which people sue each other instead of talking to each other and in tolerance and acceptance soon only exist as foreign words in the dictionary?” she asked most emotionally, when speaking to Bild.

Monning is well known to the German general public for her role as Jenny a young nun in the sitcom titled “Um Himmels Willen” (“For Heaven's Sake”), which was broadcast from 2007 to 2009.