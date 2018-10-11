NHS Watchdog Warns of Increasing 'Care Injustice' in England - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Care Quality Commission (CQC) has warned about a likely increase in health care injustice in England, in which patients can access either no or poor quality services.

The CQC issued a report that focused on people's experience of accessing health and care services in England and found that it largely depended on where they live and what services they use.

"Some people can easily access good care, while others cannot access the services they need, experience ‘disjointed’ care, or only have access to providers with poor services," the report read.

Moreover, these experiences also often depend on how well different parts of local health and care systems work together, according to the CQC.

"In our review of local health and care systems, we found that in too many cases, ineffective coordination of services was leading to fragmented care. Funding, commissioning, regulation and performance management all conspired to encourage a focus on individual organizational performance, rather than ensuring people got joined-up care based on their individual needs," the report said.

The report called on the authorities to change the way health and care services are funded, and how and where patients are cared for, otherwise "the alternative is a future in which care injustice will increase and some people will be failed by the services that are meant to support them, with their health and quality of life suffering as a result."

According to the Age UK charity organization, 1.4 million older people in the United Kingdom do not have access to the care and support they need.