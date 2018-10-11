Two Killed in Light Aircraft Crash in East of UK - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A light plane has crashed in the east of England leaving both the pilot and a passenger killed, Humberside Police said.

"The aircraft had crashed and sadly both the pilot and a passenger who were the occupants of the aircraft suffered fatal injuries in the collision," the police wrote on Twitter.

The reports of a crash came late on Wednesday, and after an extensive search, the aircraft was found near Beverley Airfield close to the village of Leven.

Following an extensive search a light aircraft has now been found. The aircraft had crashed and sadly both the pilot and a passenger of the aircraft suffered fatal injuries in the collision https://t.co/8yWQVK8hku #HumbersidePolice — PC Darren Kirkwood (@PCDKirkwood) 11 октября 2018 г.

The police have launched a probe into the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.