11 October 2018
    The Big Ben clocktower is seen in London, Britain,

    UK Prime Minister to Ask Cabinet for Temporary Customs Union With EU - Reports

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Telegraph reported late on Wednesday that Brussels and London had reached an agreement on the so-called backstop, making sure that no border would separate Northern Ireland and Ireland after the UK withdrawal from the European Union since a temporary customs union would be in place.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May will summon 11 cabinet ministers to her office later on Thursday to agree a Brexit plan ensuring that the United Kingdom will remain a part of the EU Customs Union (EUCU) until the parties reach an accord on a permanent free trade deal, local media reported.

    Delegates are seen near a sign that reads The Best Brexit Deal at the venue on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference 2018 at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, on September 30, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Ben STANSALL
    UK Businesses Start Suffering From Uncertainty Over Brexit Outcome - Surveys
    May's meeting, scheduled for 05:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT), would include Philip Hammond, the chancellor of the Exchequer, Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and other senior cabinet ministers, the outlet added.

    The cabinet sources suspect that May has called the meeting to make the key government figures commit to the plan in order to subsequently present it as a fail accompli to the rest of the cabinet the next week, when the prime minister is scheduled to have a meeting with the leaders of EU27 to discuss the Brexit process, according to the outlet.

    Ex-Tory Party Donor Refuses to Remove Giant 'Bollocks to Brexit' Sign

    On Wednesday, the Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that May planned to hold an extended discussion on further compromise steps on Brexit at a cabinet meeting the next Tuesday ahead of her talks with other EU heads of state and government in Brussels. During the cabinet meeting, the UK prime minister was expected to discuss an obligation to keep the country in an effective customs union with the European Union following Brexit, but having "a clear process" of moves to end it later, the outlet suggested.

    EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that a deal on the UK withdrawal from the European Union could be reached in the course of one week. Barnier noted, however, that London should agree to a customs union with Brussels to avoid further protractions in reaching the deal.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (2L) poses for a picture with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (2R), DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds (L) and DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson at 10 Downing Street in central London on June 26, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Key UK Gov't Ally Threatens to Vote Down PM May's Brexit Plan if 'Red Lines' Breached
    UK ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who resigned in July over disagreements with May on Brexit and who has been attacking May’s way of dealing with the withdrawal process ever since, said on Wednesday that such a backstop solution would turn the United Kingdom into a colony of the European Union, according to the Telegraph.

    Moreover, on Wednesday, Sammy Wilson, the Brexit spokesman of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which forms the coalition government with May’s Conservative Party, wrote in his article for The Telegraph that his party would not uphold a deal that included the proposed backstop.

    We Will Never Accept EU Brexit Offers & We're Not Afraid of No Deal — UK PM

    The Brexit talks between London and Brussels have been ongoing since June 2017 with the issue of the Irish border being the major cornerstone in the negotiations.

