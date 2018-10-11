European Parliament Endorses Ban on Plastic Tableware Across EU by 2021

"Single-use plastic products such as cutlery, cotton bud sticks, plates, straws, beverage stirrers and balloon sticks will be banned from the EU market from 2021," the press service said.
"Other plastics, such as beverage bottles, will have to be collected separately and recycled at a rate of 90 percent by 2025," the parliament said. The EU parliament will vote on the proposal on October 22-25.
READ MORE: UK Environment Sec. BUSTED Using Disposable Cup Despite His Anti-Plastic Crusade
Plastic is known for inflicting irreparable damage on the marine environment due to its slow decomposition. According to the World Wildlife Fund, over eight million tonnes of plastic waste are dumped into the sea every year, killing marine species and getting consumed by animals which are part of the human food chain.
All comments
Show new comments (0)