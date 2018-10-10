Register
17:00 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks from the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

    Argentina Slams British Military Exercises, Missile Launches in Falklands

    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The British embassy in Buenos Aires received a formal complaint by the Argentinian government on Tuesday.

    The protest comes as the South American nation rejected UK's military exercises in the Falkland Islands, scheduled for October 15-29.

    The exercises that include missile launches were rebuked by the Argentinian Foreign Ministry that said:

    "Argentina rejects the holding of these exercises in Argentine territory illegally occupied by the United Kingdom."

    A similar complaint was filed in 2016, when British military exercises included launch of Rapier Anti-Air missiles in the Falklands. In response, the UK government said the activity was a "routine operation" that takes place twice a year.

    Port Stanley, in the Falkland Islands
    © AFP 2018 / MARTIN BERNETTI
    'No UK Military Planes' Heading to Falkland Islands Allowed to Land in Region
    Argentina staged its own military exercise in August at a training area near Buenos Aires, meant to represent parts of the Falkland Islands. Operation Maipu involved troops, helicopters, armored mortar carriers and self-propelled howitzers.

    The alleged purpose of the exercise was revealed by a Brazilian military attache to British intelligence. According to the attache, Argentina was supposedly planning to invade three outlying islands simultaneously with a view to divert UK defenses.

    A Whitehall source reportedly said that Britain does have a developed plan to address "unwanted Argentine attention" and "three islands makes things more complicated, but certainly not insurmountable."

    Argentina has claimed sovereignty over Falklands, located some 435 miles from country's mainland, for decades, following a conflict with Britain in 1982. Buenos Aires argues it inherited islands from Spain when it gained independence in the 19th century.

    A child plays at the Malvinas Falklands war Memorial in Ushuaia, Argentina, Sunday, April 1, 2012
    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    A child plays at the Malvinas Falklands war Memorial in Ushuaia, Argentina, Sunday, April 1, 2012

    The UK, however, rejects the claim, arguing the island resident predominantly voted to remain part of Britain in the 2013 referendum.

    Related:

    Argentina Upset Over UK Military Exercises Planned Near Falklands
    'No UK Military Planes' Heading to Falkland Islands Allowed to Land in Region
    Scholar on Argentina's Drills: Unclear Whether They're Linked to Falklands
    Tags:
    disputed territories, military, Falklands, United Kingdom, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok