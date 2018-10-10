Argentina Slams British Military Exercises, Missile Launches in Falklands

The British embassy in Buenos Aires received a formal complaint by the Argentinian government on Tuesday.

The protest comes as the South American nation rejected UK's military exercises in the Falkland Islands, scheduled for October 15-29.

The exercises that include missile launches were rebuked by the Argentinian Foreign Ministry that said:

"Argentina rejects the holding of these exercises in Argentine territory illegally occupied by the United Kingdom."

A similar complaint was filed in 2016, when British military exercises included launch of Rapier Anti-Air missiles in the Falklands. In response, the UK government said the activity was a "routine operation" that takes place twice a year.

Argentina staged its own military exercise in August at a training area near Buenos Aires, meant to represent parts of the Falkland Islands. Operation Maipu involved troops, helicopters, armored mortar carriers and self-propelled howitzers.

The alleged purpose of the exercise was revealed by a Brazilian military attache to British intelligence. According to the attache, Argentina was supposedly planning to invade three outlying islands simultaneously with a view to divert UK defenses.

A Whitehall source reportedly said that Britain does have a developed plan to address "unwanted Argentine attention" and "three islands makes things more complicated, but certainly not insurmountable."

Argentina has claimed sovereignty over Falklands, located some 435 miles from country's mainland, for decades, following a conflict with Britain in 1982. Buenos Aires argues it inherited islands from Spain when it gained independence in the 19th century.

The UK, however, rejects the claim, arguing the island resident predominantly voted to remain part of Britain in the 2013 referendum.