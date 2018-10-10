French Government Reshuffle to Take Place on October 12 - Reports

The reshuffle will take place after French President Emmanuel Macron returns from a visit to Armenia, Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing Elysee Palace.
Last week, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb resigned so that he could run for mayor of the city of Lyon.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe took on his duties temporarily.
Collomb became the third senior member of Macron's government to resign in the last two months. Sports Minister Laura Flessel resigned in September, while Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot announced his decision to step down in August, during a live interview on the radio.
