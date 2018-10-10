French Government Reshuffle to Take Place on October 12 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The reshuffle in the French government will be handled no earlier than on October 12 evening, Le Figaro newspaper reported.

The reshuffle will take place after French President Emmanuel Macron returns from a visit to Armenia, Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing Elysee Palace.

Last week, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb resigned so that he could run for mayor of the city of Lyon.

Commenting on Collomb's resignation, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said it was the minister's personal choice and had nothing to do with a political crisis.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe took on his duties temporarily.

Collomb became the third senior member of Macron's government to resign in the last two months. Sports Minister Laura Flessel resigned in September, while Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot announced his decision to step down in August, during a live interview on the radio.