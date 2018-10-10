Bulgaria Charges Suspect in Journo’s Rape and Murder in Absentia

The German police have detained a new suspect linked to the murder of Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova, who reported on the alleged misuse of EU funds, the Chief Prosecutor's office has stated.

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor has stated that a 21-year-old old man has been detained in Germany and charged with the rape and murder of Marinova.

The man was arrested on October 9 at Bulgaria’s request, the country's Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told reporters at a briefing attended by Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

There is a DNA match between the person in custody and the one they took from the crime scene, according to Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.

"We have discovered that the man left the country on October 7, after verifying his location, international mechanisms were activated, after which he was detained in Germany," Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov told a press conference.

© REUTERS / TVN.bg Bulgarian TV Host Who Reported Misuse of EU Funds Raped and Murdered

He added that the detained man, born in 1997, is named Severin Krasimirov, and he has been charged in absentia with rape and murder.

The man will soon appear in court in Germany, after which he will be extradited to Bulgaria.

Viktoria Marinova, a 30-year-old administrative director and host of the regional broadcaster TVN, was raped and killed in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse on October 6.

READ MORE: German Police Detain Another Suspect Linked to Murder of Bulgarian Journalist

Law enforcement agencies believe that the murder may be related to the journalist’s investigative work. The last issue Marinova worked on was the so-called GPGate — a scandal surrounding the theft of money from EU funds.