Bulgaria Charges Suspect in Journo’s Rape and Murder in Absentia

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor has stated that a 21-year-old old man has been detained in Germany and charged with the rape and murder of Marinova.
The man was arrested on October 9 at Bulgaria’s request, the country's Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told reporters at a briefing attended by Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
There is a DNA match between the person in custody and the one they took from the crime scene, according to Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.
"We have discovered that the man left the country on October 7, after verifying his location, international mechanisms were activated, after which he was detained in Germany," Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov told a press conference.
The man will soon appear in court in Germany, after which he will be extradited to Bulgaria.
Viktoria Marinova, a 30-year-old administrative director and host of the regional broadcaster TVN, was raped and killed in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse on October 6.
Law enforcement agencies believe that the murder may be related to the journalist’s investigative work. The last issue Marinova worked on was the so-called GPGate — a scandal surrounding the theft of money from EU funds.
