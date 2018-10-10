Register
    EU Commission

    'We Intervene to Restore': Mogherini Dubs EU a 'Cultural Superpower'

    Europe
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini called the European Union a world cultural superpower at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Frankfurt Book Fair.

    "Culture is an integral part of our European foreign policy. We are by definition, as Europeans, a soft power. And even now that we are investing more than ever in developing our hard power – that sometimes is needed — our European Defence, our strategic autonomy that sometimes might be needed we continue to be a cultural superpower. Let me say, the cultural superpower in the world," Mogherini said Tuesday as quoted in the statement.

    Santa Claus entertains children at the foot of the Norwegian Christmas tree at Union Station in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    We Wish You a Multi-Cultural Christmas, Sing Norway's Sensitivity Minders
    She also stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy, adding that the EU goal was not to replace national cultural diplomacy, but "to join forces at the European level" amid the culture remaining "a battlefield" with terrorists destroying cultural heritage around the world.

    "So for us Europeans, who base our identity on our culture — a culture that values diversity — it is only natural to intervene whenever and wherever we see that culture is attacked. We intervene to de-mine the University of Mosul; to restore the Timbuktu manuscripts; and to preserve the memory of destroyed heritage through the most advanced technologies at our disposal and to protect writers and journalists under attack everywhere in the world," Mogherini said.

    READ MORE: 'Fighting Traffickers': EU Commission Launches New Migration Programs in Africa

    The focus of this year’s book fair held on October 10-14 is the diverse culture and literature of Georgia, which is the guest of honor at the event.

