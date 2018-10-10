German Police Detain Another Suspect Linked to Murder of Bulgarian Journalist

Marinova, the 30-year-old administrative director and host of the regional broadcaster TVN, was raped and killed in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse on Saturday.
While the Bulgarian authorities do not rule out any possible version, local law enforcement agencies believe that the murder might be related to Marinova's investigative work, with the last issue she worked on being the scandal around theft of money from EU funds. On Tuesday, the Bulgarian police detained a suspect, who is a Romanian citizen also having a Moldovan citizenship.
READ MORE: Bulgarian TV Host Who Reported Misuse of EU Funds Raped and Murdered
All comments
Show new comments (0)