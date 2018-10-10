German Police Detain Another Suspect Linked to Murder of Bulgarian Journalist

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The German police have detained a new suspect linked to the murder of the Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova, the Nova broadcaster reported Wednesday citing a source familiar with the investigation.

Marinova, the 30-year-old administrative director and host of the regional broadcaster TVN, was raped and killed in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse on Saturday.

© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda Bulgarian Police Detain Suspect After Journo Found Raped and Killed - Reports

The DNA sample of the detainee reportedly fully matched the DNA found on the crime scene. The suspect reportedly managed to flee from Bulgaria to Germany before being captured there, according to the media.

While the Bulgarian authorities do not rule out any possible version, local law enforcement agencies believe that the murder might be related to Marinova's investigative work, with the last issue she worked on being the scandal around theft of money from EU funds. On Tuesday, the Bulgarian police detained a suspect, who is a Romanian citizen also having a Moldovan citizenship.

