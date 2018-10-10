French Justice Minister Seeks Complete Removal of Prison Images From Google Maps

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet has requested Google to delete all satellite images of penitentiary sites from its maps after Redoine Faid, a repeat offender, escaped from a prison near Paris on a helicopter.

In July, Faid escaped from a prison in Reau, some 30 miles southeast of Paris, by boarding a helicopter which had been hijacked by an accomplice and flown straight into the prison yard. The criminal was recaptured last week.

© AP Photo / Karly Domb Sadof Scammers Take Advantage of Google Maps Redirection Flaw

"I have written to Google asking to take measures on deleting these penitentiary facilities [from Google Maps]. No response has been given so far," the minister told the RTL radio.

Belloubet said that it was not "normal" that satellite images of prisons were easily accessible on the Internet.

Five years ago, Faid managed to break out of the Sequedin prison in northeast France by blasting a wall of the facility and taking several hostages.

READ MORE: Hunt for the Loch Ness Monster Gets Help From Google Maps