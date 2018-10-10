French Justice Minister Seeks Complete Removal of Prison Images From Google Maps

In July, Faid escaped from a prison in Reau, some 30 miles southeast of Paris, by boarding a helicopter which had been hijacked by an accomplice and flown straight into the prison yard. The criminal was recaptured last week.
Belloubet said that it was not "normal" that satellite images of prisons were easily accessible on the Internet.
Five years ago, Faid managed to break out of the Sequedin prison in northeast France by blasting a wall of the facility and taking several hostages.
