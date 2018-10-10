UK Brexit Secretary Confident of Reaching Brexit Deal With EU by Fall's End

"I remain confident we will reach a deal this autumn … [It is] time for the EU to match the pragmatism we have shown," Raab said, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.
At the same time, Raab noted that the United Kingdom was speeding up preparations for the no-deal scenario of Brexit and confirmed that the EU citizens’ rights would be "unilaterally protected" regardless of the outcome of the negotiating process.
In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. Although Brexit is scheduled for late March 2019, London and Brussels still cannot agree on a number of key issues, including the Irish border and customs arrangements, making a no-deal scenario a possibility.
