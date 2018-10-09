Register
18:35 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Statues of angels in a Catholic church in Ireland

    Papal Summit Must Put Child Abuse on Agenda as Pope Blames Satan for Sex Crimes

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Pope says the devil is to blame for the sexual abuse scandal within the Catholic Church meanwhile the Archbishop of Malta is calling for sex crimes against children to be top of the agenda at February's papal summit

    Pope Francis says Satan is responsible for the sexual abuse crisis and is asking Catholics to pray every day to God to combat the devil's behavior. In a recent prayer, the head of the Church asked St. Michael the Archangel to "defend us in battle."

    "St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the devil."

    In a letter, Pope Francis called for "solidarity" to fight "all forms of corruption, especially spiritual corruption," and the Catholic Church must "be able to acknowledge and condemn, with sorrow and shame, the atrocities perpetrated by consecrated persons, clerics, and all those entrusted with the mission of watching over and caring for those most vulnerable."

    ​READ MORE: Sex Abuse Scandal in the Catholic Church: The Untold Story of Cover-Up

    ​Rome's October summit of Bishops from around the world is focusing on "Young People, Faith and Vocational Discernment" at a time when the Church is racked with sexual abuse scandals from countries around the world, including Pennsylvania where a report reveals seven decades of abuse of more than 1000 victims in the US. 

    Meanwhile the Archbishop of Malta, Charles Scicluna told a press briefing in the Vatican, bishops are not just accountable to God but to their people.

    "I think that is the moment where we need to put on the agenda not only the question of prevention but also of accountability," Archbishop Scicluna told reporters. 

    Abuse survivors accuse the Vatican of turning a blind eye to child abuse when priests suspected of being abusers were moved by Bishops into new parishes instead of being reported to the police. Archbishop Charles Scicluna, once the Vatican's sex crimes prosecutor, is calling for the issue of sex abuse within the Catholic Church to be on the agenda of the Pope's summit in February 2019. 

    And allegations of sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy continue to plague the Church with the latest cases in Germany described as "the tip of the iceberg" by Germany's justice minister. 

    An investigation into the German Catholic Church has unearthed details of 3,677 cases of sexual abuse of children, mainly boys, between 1946 and 2014. Around 1670 clerics, predominantly priests are implicated. 

    ​READ MORE: New Report Shows Sexual Abuse in Catholic Church Remains Unsolved — Cardinal

    Related:

    Pope's Claim Sex Is 'Gift of God' Stirs Abuse Controversy on Twitter
    Pope Condemns Clergy of Child Sex Abuse Amid US Reports of Decades-Long Felonies
    Pope Francis Accepts US Cardinal’s Resignation Amid Sex Abuse Reports
    Tags:
    Catholic Church, Pennslyvania Catholic Church, sex abuse, Roman-Catholic Church, Catholic Church, Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Vatican City, Rome, Vatican
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse