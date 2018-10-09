French Unions Protest Against Government Policies in Paris (VIDEO)

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and Workers' Force (FO) unions, as well as two national student unions, are holding rallies in Paris, protesting against "ideological policies" and reforms.

A rally called by labor unions is taking place in Paris on October, 9, with protesters urging "an awakening of consciousness" and condemning policies that, according to them, are destroying the fabric of society, prominently favoring inequality and the breaking of collective rights.

Despite repeated calls to hold protests since the election of Emmanuel Macron, the rallies have remained weak. The last protests gathered only 2,900 people in Paris according to the police, 15,000 according to the organizers.

