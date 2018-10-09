Lavrov Holds Joint Press Conference With Slovak Foreign Minister Lajcak (VIDEO)

The two ministers have reportedly discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and a number of international problems, focusing on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) agenda.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak after discussing international issues during talks.

"Cooperation in the sphere of the power industry, including nuclear, continues successfully. Slovakia, I am convinced, can continue to count on Russia as a reliable supplier of hydrocarbons," Lavrov said after talks with Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak.

The Slovak minister of foreign and European affairs is in Russia on a working visit.

Lajcak will also deliver a lecture at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.