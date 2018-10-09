Register
02:24 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man types on a computer keyboard

    UK Says Cyber Capabilities Would be Used in 'Accordance With International Law'

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Files
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Foreign Office has declined to comment on media reports alleging that UK troops staged military exercises which included war-gaming a cyberattack to "black out Moscow" in response to "aggression," the Russia Embassy said late on Monday.

    The Sunday Times newspaper reported on October 7, citing senior security sources in the UK government, that the country's authorities had been ordered to boost cyberattack capabilities to be able to "turn out the lights" in the Kremlin. The newspaper reported that London wanted to have means of hitting back at Moscow in case it tried to seize small Baltic Sea islands or invade Libya to take over its oil reserves and trigger a new migrant crisis in Europe.

    "Today we have received a reply from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office [FCO] which implies that, as before, the British side is not going to provide us with any details that may serve as the basis of the accusations … At the same time the FCO states that media publications should be considered a display of freedom of public debate into which the UK Government does not interfere. As for the alleged plans of carrying out cyberattacks against Russia, the FCO has confirmed that the UK does possess offensive cyber capabilities, but stated that it would be used solely in accordance with international law," the embassy's spokesperson said in a statement.

    READ MORE: NATO Could Trigger Article 5 in Event of Alleged Russian Cyberattack — Reports

    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, search for survivors following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Tishrin, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus
    © AFP 2018 / Msallam ABDALBASET
    UK Portrays White Helmets as Heroes as They Likely Film Fake Gas Attack - Journo
    Although the UK Foreign Office has decided to dissociate itself from "irresponsible" media reports, such coverage may seriously harm London’s reputation in the world, according to the embassy.

    "This reply by the FCO begs the question on how to treat leaks in the British media containing references to anonymous officials. In case their statements are distorted, let alone fabricated, the government must find a way to react by signaling to the British public and foreign states that it is a matter of fake news. Otherwise, the media can seriously harm the UK reputation in the eyes of many countries, something that can be already witnessed. Contrary to the FCO’s statements, this is not the case of free public debate, but an abuse of the freedom of press to the detriment of the reader," the spokesperson stressed.

    READ MORE: UK Foreign Office: Russia’s Vostok Drills Show Moscow’s Aggressive Nature

    The United Kingdom has repeatedly accused Russia of cybercrimes, including a recent alleged attempt by its spies to hack the international chemical weapons watchdog in the Hague. Russia has responded by accusing the West of rampant spy mania.

    Related:

    Anti-Russia Cyberattack Claims Used to Divert Attention From US Actions - Moscow
    Russia Awaits UK Reaction to News of Planned Cyberattack on Moscow - Embassy
    UK Troops Train Cyberattack on Moscow to Counter Russian ‘Aggression’ – Reports
    Claims About Alleged GRU Cyberattack on UK-Based TV Inconsistent - Embassy
    NATO Supports UK, Dutch Cyberattack Accusations Against Russia - Stoltenberg
    Tags:
    reports, media, drills, military, cyberattack, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Russian Embassy in UK, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival
    14 Pint-sized Beauties Conquering Both the World and Fans' Hearts
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse