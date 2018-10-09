Serbia to Lobby Council of Europe to Drop EU Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers

ANTALYA (Sputnik) - Serbia will insist on the necessity to remove sanctions against Russian lawmakers via the Council of Europe, President of the National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojkovic said on Monday.

"In the Council of Europe, we continue to insist that lawmakers should not be included in the sanctions lists, they should not be punished because it makes their activity completely senseless," Gojkovic said at a meeting with the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to Gojkovic, Belgrade will not change its stance on the issue.

Volodin, in turn, noted that inter-parliamentary contacts between Russia and Serbia contributed to the development of a political dialogue between the two countries.

The lawmaker pointed out that on October 21-23, a Serbian delegation headed by Gojkovic would visit Moscow to attend the third meeting of the commission on cooperation between the Russian State Duma and the National Assembly of Serbia. As part of this visit, Gojkovic is expected to speak at the plenary session of the Russian parliament's lower house.

