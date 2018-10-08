Register
    Migrants and refugees call out to Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms workers, after being located out of control sailing on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 18 miles north of Sabratha, Libya

    Rescuers Find Dozens of Migrant Boats off Spanish Coast - Safety Agency

    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    MADRID (Sputnik) - Over 1,800 migrants have been found off the Spanish coast over the past three days, Spanish Maritime Safety Agency said on Monday.

    According to the statement, on Monday alone eight boats with 357 migrants on board were detected in the Strait of Gibraltar, six boats with 303 migrants in the Alboran Sea and one boat with 31 migrants near the Fuerteventura island, the second largest of Spain’s Canary Islands.

    Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Laszlo Balogh
    Hungary Unlikely to Abandon Tough Stance on Migration Despite EU Pressure – MP
    Over the weekend, rescuers found 30 boats with 1,181 people on board in the area, the rescuers said.

    According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as of October 5, a total of 38,451 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea this year. This number exceeds all sea migrant arrivals in Spain over the past three years.

    A total of 84,345 migrants have arrived in Europe by sea in 2018, while as many as 1,777 attempts to cross the Mediterranean have resulted in deaths.

