Netherlands Responsible For Irreparable Damage in Russia-Dutch Ties - Moscow

"The note stresses that the Russian side regards the incident with the detention and expulsion of Russian citizens as a provocation in connection with Russia's position in the OPCW, directed against politicizing the activities of this authoritative international structure and against giving it attributive functions in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement.
Last Thursday, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld said that four Russian citizens had been expelled from the Netherlands on April 13 on suspicion of an attempted cyberattack on the OPCW, noting that the suspects had diplomatic passports.
