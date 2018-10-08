Netherlands Responsible For Irreparable Damage in Russia-Dutch Ties - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a protest note on Monday to Dutch Ambassador to Russia Renee Jones-Bos in connection with accusations of Moscow's involvement in an alleged cyberattack on Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in April.

"The note stresses that the Russian side regards the incident with the detention and expulsion of Russian citizens as a provocation in connection with Russia's position in the OPCW, directed against politicizing the activities of this authoritative international structure and against giving it attributive functions in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: Russian Foreign Ministry to Summon Dutch Envoy Over Hacking Accusations — Source

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov Anti-Russia Cyberattack Claims Used to Divert Attention From US Actions - Moscow

According to the statement, the Hague's participation in anti-Russian campaigns "inflicts irreparable damage upon bilateral relations," with the Netherlands being responsible in deteriorating ties between the states, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Last Thursday, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld said that four Russian citizens had been expelled from the Netherlands on April 13 on suspicion of an attempted cyberattack on the OPCW, noting that the suspects had diplomatic passports.