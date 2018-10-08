Register
05:59 GMT +308 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018

    Brexiteers Warn UK PM Theresa May of EU Trade Deal Limits – Reports

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Eager Brexit supporters set a limit for the UK Prime Minister to keep Britain within EU customs arrangements only until 2022, as Brexit negotiations with the economic bloc enter the final stages.

    May reportedly tried to push talks out of a deadlock over the introduction of customs on the borders of Northern Ireland; proposing instead to keep all of the UK under present EU/UK customs arrangements until the post-Brexit transition period ends in December 2020, the Times reported.

    READ MORE: If Brexit Deal Rejected, May's Resignation, 2nd Referendum Possible – Analyst

    Hard Brexit supporters condemn the Prime Minister’s plan.  UK MP Jacob Rees-Mogg called it a “serious breach” of Brexit. However, according to the Times, May’s opponents agreed to give the PM room for further action, warning that any extension on Brexit could run only until the next general elections in 2022.

    “After that, we can’t know who will be in charge, so we must be fully out by then,” a Brexit supporter with ties to the top brass told the Times.

    Brexit
    CC0
    No-Deal Brexit May Lead to Welsh Independence - Welsh National Party Leader
    EU representatives hinted that an extension of the customs arrangement by one and a half years would be enough to find a solution. “Avoiding a hard border in Ireland has to be an all-weather fix — that means British election-proof,” according to a European official with inside knowledge of the debate.

    The possible introduction of temporary customs arrangements with the EU has been criticized by Leave-supporters. The Brexit secretary Dominic Raab reportedly argued against such a deal, saying that it would bind the UK to EU rules indefinitely.

    “An extended period in the customs union will make Brexit seem interminable and the Conservatives will be seen to have botched Brexit,” said MP Sir Bernard Jenkin last week.

    Jenkin denied that Hard Brexit supporters among lawmakers would go so far as voting down the budget this month, although this possibility remains open as a way to put additional pressure on the Prime Minister.

    The so-called Irish backstop has become a cornerstone for the final stages of negotiations between London and Brussels. Arlene Foster, leader of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, now in coalition with the Conservative party, noted that preventing new border checks was a “blood red line.” 

    A recent report shows that there is an understanding of a possible failure for Prime Minister May’s current Chequers proposal, as the decision cannot satisfy both the EU and the UK. According to the Times, lead negotiators from both sides — Michel Barnier and Daniel Raab — will spend the next ten days discussing possible versions of the agreement. 

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron during a media conference at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in Camberley, England, after UK-France summit talks, Thursday Jan. 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Hard Brexit Better Than PM May's Chequers Proposal – French Government
    One possible solution, reported earlier, could be a Canada-style free-trade deal, removing the majority of customs duties yet including hundreds of exceptions. A Brexit-supporting cabinet minister told the Times that this deal would satisfy senior figures in May’s government, including Philip Hammond, the chancellor, and Greg Clark, the business secretary, making them “come to heel.”

    Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, noted on Saturday that the country would “welcome with open arms” the UK into the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, a move that could, theoretically, allow Britain to get free from EU customs rules. 

    “I truly hope that the negative impact of Brexit to the global economy, including Japanese businesses, will be minimized,” Abe told the Financial Times.

    Britain is expected to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, with the transition period being agreed to exist until December 2020. The final deadline for May to deliver the agreement on Brexit with the EU is November 16 of this year.

    Related:

    Macron Courts UK Carmakers’ Bosses to Lure Them to France After Brexit – Report
    UK PM May Orders Preparation of Crisis Plans Amid No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    If Brexit Deal Rejected, May's Resignation, 2nd Referendum Possible – Analyst
    UK PM May Plans to Get Dozens of Labour MPs to Back Her Brexit Plan – Reports
    UK Businessman on Brexit: We Are Not Good at Negotiating Like Europeans
    Tags:
    Brexiteers, Brexit deal, Brexit 'divorce bill', Brexit negotiations, border checks, Brexit, border, Shinzō Abe, Dominic Raab, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse